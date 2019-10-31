Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,317. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

