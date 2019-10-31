Ever-Glory International Group’s (EVK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

