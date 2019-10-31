Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.09. The company had a trading volume of 263,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.96. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

