Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 642,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $111.07. 1,311,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,154. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

