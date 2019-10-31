Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. 3,355,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

