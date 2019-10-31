Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,052 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 4,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $39.06.

