Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.45, 9,198,891 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,082,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 37,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $714,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,974 shares of company stock worth $6,182,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.