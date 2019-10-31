Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. 1,156,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,382,961.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,337 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

