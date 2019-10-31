Extremely Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -4.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Boeing stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,987. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

