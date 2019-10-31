Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $23,617,824.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total transaction of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

FB stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $540.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

