Fantom Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $4.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00216238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.01386921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00114698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

