FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.46

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 6487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.