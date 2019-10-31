Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.97. Fibrocell Science shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fibrocell Science Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCSC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science in the second quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.