Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

