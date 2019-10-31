Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.10

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of -2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

FISI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

