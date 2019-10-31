Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 877.15 ($11.46) and last traded at GBX 880.68 ($11.51), 170,132 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 288,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882 ($11.52).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 890.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.