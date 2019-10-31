FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,145,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

