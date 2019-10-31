FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.