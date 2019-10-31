FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,972,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,422,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

