FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American States Water by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 109,565 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $171,247.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $100,621.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,760 shares of company stock worth $663,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.10. American States Water Co has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.