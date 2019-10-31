First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 49,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

