First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,990. First Solar has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,175 shares of company stock worth $4,650,758. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after purchasing an additional 664,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

