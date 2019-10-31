First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $69.11, 37,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 77,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.