Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.14. 3,296,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

