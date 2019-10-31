Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.61 and a 200-day moving average of $448.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.