Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $94,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

