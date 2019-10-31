Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 46,510 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $279.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $279.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

