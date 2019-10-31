Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 417000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Five Star Diamonds Company Profile (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

