FLETA Price Reaches $0.0092 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $183,729.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,160,491 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.