Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 261,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.14. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $42,418.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

