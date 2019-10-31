Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.