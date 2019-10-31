FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $91.33 and last traded at $90.97, approximately 1,573,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,005,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FMC by 839.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in FMC by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.