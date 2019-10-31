FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.56 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 744,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,035 shares of company stock worth $1,834,873. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

