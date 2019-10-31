Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 73500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.