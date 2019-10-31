Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-746 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.52 million.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,526.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.