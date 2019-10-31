Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FC opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

