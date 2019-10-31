Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 534 Shares

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

