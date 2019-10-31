Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Up 16.7%

Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 109,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

