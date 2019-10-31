Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €76.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €76.50 ($88.95) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.89 ($90.56).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €64.86 ($75.42) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

