Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.86. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 318,207 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.