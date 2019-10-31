Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,518.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,518 ($19.84) and last traded at GBX 1,467.14 ($19.17), with a volume of 246776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.26.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

About Future (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

