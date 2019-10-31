FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $271,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

