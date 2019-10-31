FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

