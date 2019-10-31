FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

NDEKY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

