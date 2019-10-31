FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $432.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

