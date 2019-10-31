G.Research Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

