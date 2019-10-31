Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,036 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 3.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

