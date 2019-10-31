Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 14,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

