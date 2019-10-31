Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCM. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

