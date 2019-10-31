Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.89. 979,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,620 shares of company stock worth $5,695,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

